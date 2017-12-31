Kenya Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Kenya
Tag: Kenya
This Simple Self-Defense Program is Halting Sexual Assault Rates in Their Tracks
Dec 31, 2017
World
Kenya Attacks Plastic Bag Problem With Toughest Ban in the World
Aug 29, 2017
World
AIDS is No Longer the Leading Cause of Death in Africa
Aug 27, 2017
World
Kenyan Schoolgirls Invent App to Stop Female Genital Mutilation
Aug 5, 2017
World
World’s First Malaria Vaccine to Help Prevent Deaths in 3 African Countries
Apr 24, 2017
Health
African Farmer Delivers Water to Wild Animals During Drought
Feb 22, 2017
Environment
Instead of Sending Holiday Cards to Customers, Business Buys Renewable Energy for Kenyans
Feb 6, 2017
Business
Man Turns Plastic Waste into a Way to Save Trees
Jan 5, 2017
Environment
Mobile Money Has Lifted 200,000 Kenyan Families Out of Poverty
Dec 11, 2016
World
Kenya Premiers World’s First Albino Beauty Pageant
Nov 1, 2016
World
Solar Power Brightens Prospects in East Africa
Jul 3, 2016
Environment
Farmer is Sweet on Bee Hives As Perfect Fence to Keep Elephants Safely Away
May 9, 2016
Environment
Baby Rescued From Rubble Nearly Four Days After Kenya Building Collapse
May 4, 2016
World
Abused Kenyan Girls To Live in Castle Thanks To Crowdfunding By One Mom
Apr 24, 2016
World
Muslim Passengers Shield Christians from Terrorist Attack In Bus Ambush
Dec 23, 2015
Heroes
The Moment a Girl Could Suddenly Hear Was Highlight for Richard Branson (WATCH)
Nov 30, 2015
World
Amazing Video From the Great Wildebeest Migration of 2015
Oct 24, 2015
Environment
Maasai Women & Donkeys Bring Solar Power to Those Who Need it Most
Sep 7, 2015
World
47 Kenyan Villages to Get a “Solar Powered Classroom in a Box”
Aug 27, 2015
World
Obama Dances in Kenya Joining a Folk Dance Craze (WATCH)
Aug 3, 2015
World
1
2
Page 1 of 2
