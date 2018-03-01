 Marine Life Archives - Good News Network
Hungry Sea Lion Hilariously Demands Fish While Hitching a Ride on the Back of a Boat

Watch the World’s First Footage of a Baby Dumbo Octopus

Check Out This Recently-Spotted White Dolphin – it May Be the Only One of its Kind

Grey Seals, Once Hunted, Are Making a Huge Comeback

Sea Cow Population Thriving in Australia Thanks to Baby Boom

Some Corals Have Started Adapting to Warmer Temperatures

Vancouver Bans the Use of Dolphins and Whales in Aquariums

Men Rush to Help Shark Tangled in Fishing Line (WATCH)

Hundreds of Stranded New Zealand Whales Swim Free

Watch This Sea Lion Follow a Twirling Umbrella During Family’s Aquarium Visit

Watch Beach Goers Help Giant Stranded Manta Ray Get Back to the Ocean

Environment

Major Chinese Airline Bans Shark Fin Cargo

Obama Administration Saves Sea Life by Denying Requests for Atlantic Oil Exploration

Mislabeled Seafood May be More Sustainable, Study Says

Levels of Mercury in Atlantic Tuna Rapidly Declines

Nations Unite to Create World’s Largest Marine Reserve in Antarctica

California Governor Signs Ban on Orca Breeding and Entertainment

U.K. to Ban Fishing Harvests in Vast Swath of Its Seas

Old New York City Toilets Used to Reintroduce Oysters

Extremely Rare Beaked Whales Spotted Off New Zealand Coast

