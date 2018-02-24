 Miracle Archives - Good News Network
Baby Born With Heart Outside of Her Chest is Thriving After Surgery

Health

When Man Suddenly Collapses, People Line Up For 96-Minute CPR Marathon to Save Him

Heroes

Man Wins $400,000 By Playing Lottery Numbers That Came to Him in a Dream

Inspiring

When Husband Dreams Wife’s Recovery After Las Vegas Shooting, She Makes ‘Miraculous’ Comeback

Inspiring

‘Miracle on 85th Street’: How a Huge Dog Saved My Child’s Life

Animals

Woman Reunites With Heroic Firefighters Who Saved Her After She Fell 150 Feet From Window

Heroes

‘A Christmas Miracle’: 5 Frozen Puppies Rescued and Revived in Time For Christmas

Animals

‘Miracle’ Preemie Baby the Size of a Soda Can Defies Odds After 5 Months

Inspiring

Man Living in a Shack is Saved By His ‘Worthless’ Blanket That Spurs $1.5 Million Bidding War

Inspiring

Watch Guy Save Falling Cat Using Only His Backpack

Animals

Man Plays Same Lottery Numbers For Years And Finally Wins Big On Friday The 13th

Inspiring

How an Apple Watch Saved a Man’s Life

Science

Hikers Rescue Starving Dog Trapped For 6 Weeks On Frigid Mountain

Animals

Man Takes Nail to the Heart, Calmly Drives Himself to the Hospital and Lives

Inspiring

Watch Coma Survivor Stand Up to Kiss His Wife for the First Time After Doctors Doubted He Would Live

Inspiring

In a ‘World First’, Scientists Reverse Brain Damage in Drowned Toddler

Health

Deaf Senior Dog is Found After 9 Months in Frigid Mountain Wilderness

Animals

After Days of Intense Search, Lost Dogs Return Home When They Smell Family Cooking Breakfast

Animals

Miracle Dog Honored for Bringing Owner Out of Coma

Animals

Dog Finds Missing Cat Hiding In the Floor 2 Months After House Fire

Animals
