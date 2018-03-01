Ocean Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Join
Good News
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Good Talks
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Gifts
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in / Join
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create a Free Account
Create a Free Account
and join the GNN community!
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Good News Network
Good News
All
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Science
That Ridiculous Voice We Use to Talk to Dogs? They Actually Love It, Paper Shows
Business
Company Offers to Pay Employees Up to $10 a Day to Cycle to Work
Animals
Watch What Happens When Woman Rushes into Police Station With Lifeless Puppy
Heroes
Doctors on a Plane Save Woman’s Life by Constructing Makeshift Ventilator Out of Nearby Parts
Good Talks
All
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Life
Emotional First Aid: The Practical Science Of Healing Emotions
Good Life
5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving
Good Life
Inspired Sleep: How to Put Your Dreams to Work
Good Life
How to Find Your Passion
Good Gifts
Affiliates
‘Within Good’ – Reminder Bracelet
Affiliates
Scarf Filters the City Air Around You
Affiliates
Beautiful Crafts Teach World Cultures to Kids (and Adults)
Affiliates
Sock-of-the-Month Club Gives Thousands to Homeless, too
Affiliates
Spirit-infused Fresh Roasted Coffee From Firefighters
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Good News
Good Talks
Good Gifts
Home
Tags
Ocean
Tag: Ocean
Hungry Sea Lion Hilariously Demands Fish While Hitching a Ride on the Back of a Boat
Mar 1, 2018
Laughs
Watch the World’s First Footage of a Baby Dumbo Octopus
Feb 25, 2018
Animals
Population Estimate of Rare Fish That Walks on its ‘Hands’ Just Doubled, After Accidental Discovery
Jan 24, 2018
Environment
Ban on Plastic Microbeads Finally Launched in the UK
Jan 9, 2018
World
Watch Whale Reportedly Protect Diver From Nearby Shark
Jan 9, 2018
Animals
Watch Boat Captain Pull Rusty Hook From Mouth of 7-Foot-Long Shark
Dec 26, 2017
Heroes
Paramedic Crew Goes Out of Their Way to Grant Patient’s Last Wish at the Beach
Dec 16, 2017
Heroes
Scientists Successfully ‘Breed’ Sections of Great Barrier Reef Back to Health
Dec 2, 2017
Environment
Mexico Protects Largest Ocean Reserve in North America
Dec 1, 2017
Environment
Scuba Diver Fighting Cancer Sees Cute Pufferfish Swim Up to Her and Refuse to Leave Her Side
Nov 12, 2017
Inspiring
Stranded Women and Dogs Rescued After 5 Months Drifting on Pacific Ocean
Oct 27, 2017
USA
Plastic Bags Banned Along One of the World’s Longest Coastlines
Oct 27, 2017
World
WWII Ship Transformed into Giant Artificial Coral Reef – and it’s Magnificent
Oct 21, 2017
Environment
Netherlands to Build Roads With Recycled Plastic From the Ocean
Oct 21, 2017
World
Two Countries Now Protecting Ocean Area Twice the Size of Germany
Oct 9, 2017
Environment
Coral Scientist Sees New Tide of Hope to Protect Chinese Reefs
Oct 3, 2017
Environment
Widower is Showered With Affection After Sending His Dating Profile into the Ocean
Aug 13, 2017
Inspiring
Baby Octopus is Quick to Thank Human Rescuer Before it Swims Back to Sea
Aug 2, 2017
Environment
Elephant Stranded 5 Miles Out to Sea Rescued by Navy
Jul 13, 2017
Environment
80 Beachgoers Form Human Chain to Save Family Being Dragged Out to Sea By RipTide
Jul 12, 2017
Heroes
1
2
3
...
6
Page 1 of 6
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
Follow us on Instagram
@goodnewsnetwork
Good Talks
Shop
About
Support GNN
App
Contact
Privacy
© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC