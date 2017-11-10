 Organ Donor Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Organ Donor

Tag: Organ Donor

Watch Emotional Meeting Between Woman and the Man Who Received Her Late Husband’s Face

Inspiring

When Wife Needed Kidney, He Walked For Miles Holding a Sign – and He Just Found a Donor

Inspiring

Scientists May Soon Be Able to Give Transplant Patients 3D Artificial Hearts

Science

After Daughter’s Death, Dad Bikes 2,000 Miles To Hear Her Heartbeat One Last Time

Inspiring

4-Year-Old’s Teacher Donates Kidney to Father In Need: ‘She’s An Amazing Lady’

Inspiring

Woman Loses 40 Pounds so She Can Donate Kidney to Ailing Facebook Friend

Heroes

In Twist of Fate, NFL Star’s Organs Go to the Ailing Sports Hero Who Inspired Him

Celebrities

Watch Boy’s Reaction to Finding Out He’s Finally Getting New Heart

Kids

Babysitter Donates Liver to Save Family’s Infant (Video)

Inspiring

Husband Celebrates 20th Anniversary by Donating Kidney to His Wife (Video)

Inspiring

Woman Couldn’t Live With Her Lungs – so Doctors Removed Them in ‘World First’

Health

Police Officer Delivers Urgent Organ Donation

Inspiring

Singer Donates Kidney to Venue Owner Who Gave His Band a Chance

Inspiring

Mom Donates 2 Organs to Save Her Son: “This year is going to be your year”

Inspiring

Baby Receives Rare Lifeline After Being Put on Transplant List

Inspiring

Dad Can Only Donate Life-Saving Liver to One Twin, So 19-yo Stranger Steps In

Inspiring

69-Year-old Gives Up Liver Transplant To Save Stranger’s Life

Inspiring

Bride Tracks Down Man with Father’s Heart So He Can Walk Her Down The Aisle (WATCH)

Inspiring

Grandfather Donates Kidney, Sparks Idea for Voucher Program That is Spreading Life

Health

Brazil Rights a Wrong, Devotes Military Plane to Organ Transplants

World
123Page 1 of 3

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC