Plastic Archives - Good News Network

Grocery Store Unveils World’s First Plastic-Free Aisle

World

Milkmen Return to London as BBC Documentary Encourages People to Recycle, Use Glass Bottles

World

Taiwan to Ban Disposable Plastic Items by 2030 With New Restrictions on Restaurants Next Year

World

Queen of England Goes Green After Watching Wildlife Documentary

World

Heartfelt Letter From 5-Year-old Causes Restaurant Chain to Swap Plastic Straws for Paper

Kids

The Last Straw: California is the Latest to Take Action on Single-Use Plastic Straws

Environment

The Entire EU Sets Target For Recycling Plastic Packaging

Environment

Ban on Plastic Microbeads Finally Launched in the UK

World

Another Big US City is Banning Single-Use Plastic Bags

USA

Plastic Bags Banned Along One of the World’s Longest Coastlines

World

Netherlands to Build Roads With Recycled Plastic From the Ocean

World

Kenya Attacks Plastic Bag Problem With Toughest Ban in the World

World

Jack Johnson Insists on Making His Concerts Sustainable-And Starts With the Humble Cup

Celebrities

Vancouver to Eliminate Harmful Single-Use Packaging

World

Billionaire Gives Away Most of His Fortune to Help Save the Ocean

Environment

These Blobs May Be the Future of Plastic Water Bottles

Environment

Plastic-eating Caterpillar Could Munch Waste, Scientists Say

Environment

Bikes Made With Recycled Materials are Saving Tons of Plastic Every Year

Environment

All Disposable Plastic Has Been Banned From India’s Capital

World

Man Turns Plastic Waste into a Way to Save Trees

Environment
