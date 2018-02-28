Plastic Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Plastic
Grocery Store Unveils World’s First Plastic-Free Aisle
Feb 28, 2018
World
Milkmen Return to London as BBC Documentary Encourages People to Recycle, Use Glass Bottles
Feb 26, 2018
World
Taiwan to Ban Disposable Plastic Items by 2030 With New Restrictions on Restaurants Next Year
Feb 22, 2018
World
Queen of England Goes Green After Watching Wildlife Documentary
Feb 13, 2018
World
Heartfelt Letter From 5-Year-old Causes Restaurant Chain to Swap Plastic Straws for Paper
Feb 5, 2018
Kids
The Last Straw: California is the Latest to Take Action on Single-Use Plastic Straws
Jan 24, 2018
Environment
The Entire EU Sets Target For Recycling Plastic Packaging
Jan 16, 2018
Environment
Ban on Plastic Microbeads Finally Launched in the UK
Jan 9, 2018
World
Another Big US City is Banning Single-Use Plastic Bags
Dec 18, 2017
USA
Plastic Bags Banned Along One of the World’s Longest Coastlines
Oct 27, 2017
World
Netherlands to Build Roads With Recycled Plastic From the Ocean
Oct 21, 2017
World
Kenya Attacks Plastic Bag Problem With Toughest Ban in the World
Aug 29, 2017
World
Jack Johnson Insists on Making His Concerts Sustainable-And Starts With the Humble Cup
Jul 22, 2017
Celebrities
Vancouver to Eliminate Harmful Single-Use Packaging
Jun 23, 2017
World
Billionaire Gives Away Most of His Fortune to Help Save the Ocean
May 19, 2017
Environment
These Blobs May Be the Future of Plastic Water Bottles
May 9, 2017
Environment
Plastic-eating Caterpillar Could Munch Waste, Scientists Say
Apr 25, 2017
Environment
Bikes Made With Recycled Materials are Saving Tons of Plastic Every Year
Apr 10, 2017
Environment
All Disposable Plastic Has Been Banned From India’s Capital
Jan 25, 2017
World
Man Turns Plastic Waste into a Way to Save Trees
Jan 5, 2017
Environment
