 Politics Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Politics

Tag: Politics

Can Online Bots Build Peace?

Science

Instead of Arguing Online, Political Foes Are Coming Together Over Food to ‘Make America Dinner Again’

USA

Anti-Islam Politician Resigns, Converts to Islam

Religion

When City Ignores Filthy Transit Station, Politicians Start to Scrub it Themselves Every Week

USA

Sudanese Refugees Freed by US Congressman Find New Life in US

World

Senators Make Bipartisan Progress on Background Check Legislation

USA

When Politician Disses African Education Fundraiser, the Backlash Raises $250K Instead

World

Schwarzenegger Steps Up For Anti-hate Group: ‘Our Voices Are Louder and Stronger’

Celebrities

Indian Boxer Gives Champion Belt to Chinese Opponent as “Message of Peace” for Two Nations

Sports

Arizona Senator Defends His Muslim Opponent From Online Attacks

Inspiring

Pit Bull Elected as Town Mayor in Landslide Election

Animals

Germany Wipes Slate Clean for 50,000 Men Convicted Under Anti-Gay Law

World

Texas Enshrines “Sandra Bland Act” as Law After Police Encounter

USA

UK Has Elected its Most Diverse Parliament in History

World

Uber is Giving UK Wheelchair Users Free Lifts to Polling Places This Week

Business

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Kayaks Over to a Family to Discuss Climate Change

Celebrities

Opposing Congressmen Become Besties When Forced on D.C. Road Trip

Inspiring

Republican Leaves Massive Tip and Kind Note For Liberal Server as Gesture of Unity

Inspiring

Citizens Burst Into Tears When Michelle Obama Shows Up During Goodbye Recordings For Her

Celebrities

Berlin Senior Uses Spray Paint to Turn Swastikas into Hearts

Heroes
123...5Page 1 of 5

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC