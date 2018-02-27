 Records Archives - Good News Network
Basketball Star Purposefully Misses Free Throw So Player Stays in History Books After Untimely Death

Sports

Watch World’s Tallest Man and Shortest Woman Meet For the First Time

World

105-Year-Old Man Credits a Whiskey a Day For His Long Life

Inspiring

Record Baby: 26-Year-old Gives Birth to Girl Who Was Frozen 24 Years Ago

Science

Check Out This Record-Breaking Rainbow That Blessed Taiwan For 9 Hours

World

217 Skydivers Jump From Plane To Form Incredible Human Chain Midair And Break World Record

World

Designers Set World Record For Tallest Sandcastle Using 3,860 Tons of Sand

Arts & Leisure

101-Year-old Breaks World Running Record: “I Missed My Nap for This”

Sports

‘World’s Oldest Man’ Turns 146, Says the Key to Long Life is Just Patience

Inspiring

India Plants 50 Million Trees in One Day, Smashing World Record

World

This is Not a Drill: Rolling Stones Release New Snippet From Upcoming Album

Arts & Leisure

World’s Longest Marriage Ends in Husband’s Death: Wife Says It was Blessing to be Married

Inspiring

This Four-Foot Cat is the Biggest – and Most Lovable – in New York City (WATCH)

Animals

Fire Forces Man To Sell Good Luck Pearl, Turns Out To Be Worth $100Mil

Inspiring

Watch 1,000 Musicians Play Epic Tribute to David Bowie

Arts & Leisure

Inventor Breaks World Record for Longest Hoverboard Flight (WATCH)

Arts & Leisure

Man Finds Heartfelt Note Inside Used Record: “Play It Loud For Mark”

Inspiring

Deals Will Have You Spinning – On Record Store Day 2016

Arts & Leisure

Longest Flight with All-Female Crew Marks International Women’s Day for Air India

World

World’s First Pups to Sniff Out Fire Ants and Help Eradicate Them

World
