Records Archives - Good News Network

Good News
Good News Network
Science
New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’
Science
That Ridiculous Voice We Use to Talk to Dogs? They Actually Love It, Paper Shows
Business
Company Offers to Pay Employees Up to $10 a Day to Cycle to Work
Animals
Watch What Happens When Woman Rushes into Police Station With Lifeless Puppy
Home
Tags
Records
Tag: Records
Basketball Star Purposefully Misses Free Throw So Player Stays in History Books After Untimely Death
Feb 27, 2018
Sports
Watch World’s Tallest Man and Shortest Woman Meet For the First Time
Feb 6, 2018
World
105-Year-Old Man Credits a Whiskey a Day For His Long Life
Jan 29, 2018
Inspiring
Record Baby: 26-Year-old Gives Birth to Girl Who Was Frozen 24 Years Ago
Dec 21, 2017
Science
Check Out This Record-Breaking Rainbow That Blessed Taiwan For 9 Hours
Dec 6, 2017
World
217 Skydivers Jump From Plane To Form Incredible Human Chain Midair And Break World Record
Nov 10, 2017
World
Designers Set World Record For Tallest Sandcastle Using 3,860 Tons of Sand
Sep 12, 2017
Arts & Leisure
101-Year-old Breaks World Running Record: “I Missed My Nap for This”
Jul 17, 2017
Sports
‘World’s Oldest Man’ Turns 146, Says the Key to Long Life is Just Patience
Jan 3, 2017
Inspiring
India Plants 50 Million Trees in One Day, Smashing World Record
Dec 8, 2016
World
This is Not a Drill: Rolling Stones Release New Snippet From Upcoming Album
Oct 10, 2016
Arts & Leisure
World’s Longest Marriage Ends in Husband’s Death: Wife Says It was Blessing to be Married
Oct 4, 2016
Inspiring
This Four-Foot Cat is the Biggest – and Most Lovable – in New York City (WATCH)
Sep 11, 2016
Animals
Fire Forces Man To Sell Good Luck Pearl, Turns Out To Be Worth $100Mil
Aug 24, 2016
Inspiring
Watch 1,000 Musicians Play Epic Tribute to David Bowie
Aug 11, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Inventor Breaks World Record for Longest Hoverboard Flight (WATCH)
May 5, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Man Finds Heartfelt Note Inside Used Record: “Play It Loud For Mark”
Apr 22, 2016
Inspiring
Deals Will Have You Spinning – On Record Store Day 2016
Apr 14, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Longest Flight with All-Female Crew Marks International Women’s Day for Air India
Mar 8, 2016
World
World’s First Pups to Sniff Out Fire Ants and Help Eradicate Them
Feb 7, 2016
World
