Research Archives - Good News Network

That Ridiculous Voice We Use to Talk to Dogs? They Actually Love It, Paper Shows

Science

Australia May Become First Country to Eliminate Cervical Cancer – Rate Drops From 22% to 1%

Health

High-Protein Diets May Protect Brain From Alzheimer’s

Health

New Eyedrops Could Repair Corneas, Make Glasses Unnecessary

Health

Alzheimer’s Disease is Completely Reversed by Removing Just One Enzyme, Says New Study

Health

Best Friends’ Brains Light Up the Same Way: Is That Why We Finish Each Other’s Sentences?

Science

Cinnamon Could Help Weight Loss By Burning Fat Cells

Health

Bee-Friendly Insecticides Closer to Reality After Breakthrough Development

Environment

Regularly Eating Chocolate Actually Linked to Lower Risk of Heart Problems

Health

Bill Gates Pledges Fortune to Find Alzheimer’s Cure, After a Family Diagnosis

Celebrities

The World Has Spent $14B on Conservation – and it Worked

Environment

Gravitational Waves Just Showed Us Something Even Cooler Than Black Holes

Science

Scientists Add Asphalt to Lithium Batteries that Charge 20x Faster

Science

Scientists Have Just Created a “Super-Antibody” That Can Kill 99% of HIV

Health

This Country’s Millennials are Least Likely to Drink and Drive Than Any Other Age Group

World

Drinking Coffee Might Make You Live 64% Longer Than Those Who Don’t, Study Says

Health

Probiotic Treatment Wiped Out Peanut Allergies in 70% of Child Patients

Health

MIT is Developing Color-Changing Tattoos that Can Monitor Your Diabetes in Real Time

Health

New Cancer Drug is So Effective Against Tumors, the FDA Approved It Immediately

Science

Cancer Trials Have Collectively Granted Patients Over 3 Million Years of Extra Life

Health
