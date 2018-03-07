Research Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Research
That Ridiculous Voice We Use to Talk to Dogs? They Actually Love It, Paper Shows
Mar 7, 2018
Science
Australia May Become First Country to Eliminate Cervical Cancer – Rate Drops From 22% to 1%
Mar 5, 2018
Health
High-Protein Diets May Protect Brain From Alzheimer’s
Feb 25, 2018
Health
New Eyedrops Could Repair Corneas, Make Glasses Unnecessary
Feb 23, 2018
Health
Alzheimer’s Disease is Completely Reversed by Removing Just One Enzyme, Says New Study
Feb 15, 2018
Health
Best Friends’ Brains Light Up the Same Way: Is That Why We Finish Each Other’s Sentences?
Jan 31, 2018
Science
Cinnamon Could Help Weight Loss By Burning Fat Cells
Nov 25, 2017
Health
Bee-Friendly Insecticides Closer to Reality After Breakthrough Development
Nov 24, 2017
Environment
Regularly Eating Chocolate Actually Linked to Lower Risk of Heart Problems
Nov 22, 2017
Health
Bill Gates Pledges Fortune to Find Alzheimer’s Cure, After a Family Diagnosis
Nov 13, 2017
Celebrities
The World Has Spent $14B on Conservation – and it Worked
Oct 27, 2017
Environment
Gravitational Waves Just Showed Us Something Even Cooler Than Black Holes
Oct 17, 2017
Science
Scientists Add Asphalt to Lithium Batteries that Charge 20x Faster
Oct 3, 2017
Science
Scientists Have Just Created a “Super-Antibody” That Can Kill 99% of HIV
Sep 29, 2017
Health
This Country’s Millennials are Least Likely to Drink and Drive Than Any Other Age Group
Sep 16, 2017
World
Drinking Coffee Might Make You Live 64% Longer Than Those Who Don’t, Study Says
Sep 7, 2017
Health
Probiotic Treatment Wiped Out Peanut Allergies in 70% of Child Patients
Aug 21, 2017
Health
MIT is Developing Color-Changing Tattoos that Can Monitor Your Diabetes in Real Time
Jul 20, 2017
Health
New Cancer Drug is So Effective Against Tumors, the FDA Approved It Immediately
Jun 12, 2017
Science
Cancer Trials Have Collectively Granted Patients Over 3 Million Years of Extra Life
Jun 7, 2017
Health
1
2
3
...
10
Page 1 of 10
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
