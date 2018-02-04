 Soccer Archives - Good News Network
Men on Norway’s Soccer Team Take Wage Cut So Women Players Earn Equal Pay (They Already Win More)

Boy Forwards Money He Found to Soccer Player Because ‘We Can’t Keep What’s Not Ours’

When Boy Donates Prized Jersey For Puerto Rico Relief, Soccer Hero Responds in Kind

Persistent Pup Scores Job and Adoration After Charging into Soccer Game For Fetch

Groundbreaking Invention Helps Workers Stay Cool in 122 Degree Heat

In Midst of National Malaise, Brazil is First Team to Qualify For World Cup

Watch Hero Soccer Player Save Opposing Goalie From Choking

These Zoo Animals Get a Surprising Kick Out of Playing Soccer (WATCH)

Soccer Superstar Helps Save Dozens of Dogs With the Stroke of a Pen

Football Captain Donates $625K Worth of Toys to Families in Need

Boy Wearing Plastic Bag Jersey Finally Meets His Hero in Person (WATCH)

Soccer Fans Spread Compassion Following Disastrous Plane Crash

Watch A-League Soccer Player Stop Game to Rescue Felled Seagull

Dying Man’s Last Wish Fulfilled 45 Minutes Before He Passes Away

Watch the Barcelona Youth Soccer Team Console the Losing Japanese

Jewish and Arab Children Stir Up Peace With Friendly Soccer Game

Watch This Adorable Little Portuguese Boy Console French Man

Brazil Finally Wins a Match, Uplifting its Nation During Troubled Olympics

Watch Wales Fans Ecstatic at Historic Win Over Belgium, ‘Bring on Portugal!’

French Man Writes the Most Incredible Open Letter To The Irish Fans

