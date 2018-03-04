 Talent Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Talent

Tag: Talent

After Enduring Emotional Week, Walmart Employee Stuns Store With “Star-Spangled Banner”

Inspiring

Have You Ever Seen a Shaolin Monk Pierce a Pane of Glass With a Needle?

Arts & Leisure

High School Wrestler With Down Syndrome Finishes His Final Season Totally Undefeated

Sports

After Scoring This Astonishing Trick Shot, Teen With Down Syndrome is Contacted By the Globetrotters

Sports

12-Year-Old Prodigy Plays 44 Instruments, With Goal of 100 by Year’s End… Can you even name 100?

Kids

Watch Fantastic Shadow Puppet Performance to Louis Armstrong’s ‘What a Wonderful World’

Arts & Leisure

Woman Can Smell Parkinson’s Disease, May Lead To Breakthrough For Detection

Health

Turn All Your Skills Into Superpowers and Discard ‘Impossibility’ From Your Vocabulary

Good Life

217 Skydivers Jump From Plane To Form Incredible Human Chain Midair And Break World Record

World

Watch Guy Save Falling Cat Using Only His Backpack

Animals

Doctor Stuns With Extraordinary Singing Voice Between Surgeries: ‘Music is Medicine’

Inspiring

Touring Group of Acro-Cats Has Helped to Save 200 Other Felines

Animals

Police Officer Saves the Day by Jumping onto Runaway Horse Wagon

Heroes

This Rescue Bunny Reigns as the Furry Champ of Jenga

Animals

This Guy Didn’t Let Loss of Limbs Defeat His Lifelong Passion for Bowling

Sports

Toddler Wows Internet by Washing Dishes While “Belly-Balancing”

Kids

31-Year-old is Now World’s Best Climber After Scaling El Capitan Without Rope

Sports

Afraid for His Life, Afghan Musician Studies in US Thanks to Teacher Who Secretly Taught Him Via Skype

World

High School Journalists Force Resignation With Their Real News

Kids

Watch 80-Year-old Stun Music Store With Shredding Guitar Solo #TBT

Arts & Leisure
123Page 1 of 3

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC