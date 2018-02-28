 Teachers Archives - Good News Network
Before They Went on Strike, Teachers Packed Lunches to Make Sure Kids Wouldn’t Miss a Meal

USA

Student Gives Her Ice Cream Money to Help Pay For Funeral of Teacher’s Father-in-Law

Kids

When Teacher Can’t Afford Holiday Gifts for Sick Son, Students Leave Surprise on His Desk

Kids

After Just 2 Months, Teen Asks Teacher to Adopt Him – and She Says Yes

Kids

Man Gives Up Six-Figure Salary to Teach at Poor School, Then 95% of His Students Go to Top Colleges

Inspiring

Watch Students Thank Their Professor By Surprising Him With His Own Muppet

Arts & Leisure

Professor’s Response to Student’s Absence: Bring the Baby

Inspiring

Teacher Shocked to Find Marriage Proposal While Reading Children’s Book

Inspiring

Special Ed Teacher Surprises Teen with Cap and Gown to Tell Him He’s Graduating

Inspiring

Students Ensure Teacher Will See Redwoods and Beaches Before it’s Too Late

Kids

4-Year-Old’s Teacher Donates Kidney to Father In Need: ‘She’s An Amazing Lady’

Inspiring

Teacher Has Kept Petition for 61 Years as Memento of Student Kindness

Inspiring

Teacher Cuts Hair to Match Student Who Was Mocked

Inspiring

Math Teacher Impresses Students With Most Genius April Fools Prank

Top Videos

In Poor Villages, These Teens are Taught to Be the Teachers

World

Teacher Given $1Mil Prize For Life-changing Work in Isolated Arctic Community

Inspiring

Teacher Creates Chairs From Tennis Balls to Soothe Autistic Students

Inspiring

Beloved Teacher Has Different Secret Handshakes for All 40 Students

Inspiring

3rd Grade Teacher’s Call and Response Lesson is Inspiring Millions (WATCH)

Kids

Professor Insists Young Mom Bring Her Newborn Son With Her To Class

Inspiring
