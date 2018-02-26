Teens Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Teens
When Senior Couple Receives Citation Over Trash-filled Yard, Teens Step in to Help
Feb 26, 2018
Kids
2 Teenage Girls Saved From Abduction by Airline Employee Whose Name is ‘Miracle’
Feb 19, 2018
Heroes
Basketball Team Has Only 1 Cheerleader So Opposing Squad Learns Her Routine and Joins Her
Feb 15, 2018
Kids
City Council Worker Advocates For Teens Who Carjacked Her – and Now They’re Inspiring Others Too
Jan 14, 2018
Inspiring
Watch Duck Waddle Excitedly When Students Make Him a New Leg
Jan 10, 2018
Animals
Today’s Teens Might Be Better Law-Abiding Citizens Than Any Generation in 60 Years
Oct 29, 2017
USA
When Girl With Winning Score is Denied Title, Runner-up Offers Trophy: ‘I didn’t win, you did’
Oct 27, 2017
Sports
Teen Boys Filmed Giving Duvet to Homeless Man and Tucking Him In
Oct 20, 2017
Inspiring
Teens Save Dad’s Life When Truck Rolls Onto His Head
Sep 4, 2017
Kids
Stylist Spends 13 Hours With Depressed Teen, Repairing Her Matted Hair For School Photos
Aug 14, 2017
Inspiring
Bullied Teen Who Skipped Prom Gets Party of Her Own From 120 Bikers
Jul 26, 2017
Inspiring
UPDATE: Afghan Girls Twice Denied Visas Just Won Silver Medals
Jul 21, 2017
Kids
15-Year-old Turns School Bathroom into $56,000 Sweets Empire
Jul 11, 2017
Kids
Ryan Reynolds Schemes With Dumped Teen After She Posts Hilarious Prom Photos
Jul 11, 2017
Celebrities
Teen Raises $15,000 to Send Holocaust Survivor to Israel
Jun 22, 2017
World
12-Year-old Saves Friend’s Leg Using First-Aid From ‘Hunger Games’ Book
Jun 13, 2017
Kids
Photographer Offers to Take Free Graduation Photos for Kids Who Can’t Afford Them
May 18, 2017
Inspiring
Teen Invents Bra that Could Detect Breast Cancer
May 5, 2017
Science
Bullying Rates Have Fallen By Half in the Last Decade: Study
May 2, 2017
USA
New Study Shows that American Youth Violence is on the Decline
Apr 27, 2017
USA
1
2
3
...
8
Page 1 of 8
