Teens Archives - Good News Network

When Senior Couple Receives Citation Over Trash-filled Yard, Teens Step in to Help

Kids

2 Teenage Girls Saved From Abduction by Airline Employee Whose Name is ‘Miracle’

Heroes

Basketball Team Has Only 1 Cheerleader So Opposing Squad Learns Her Routine and Joins Her

Kids

City Council Worker Advocates For Teens Who Carjacked Her – and Now They’re Inspiring Others Too

Inspiring

Watch Duck Waddle Excitedly When Students Make Him a New Leg

Animals

Today’s Teens Might Be Better Law-Abiding Citizens Than Any Generation in 60 Years

USA

When Girl With Winning Score is Denied Title, Runner-up Offers Trophy: ‘I didn’t win, you did’

Sports

Teen Boys Filmed Giving Duvet to Homeless Man and Tucking Him In

Inspiring

Teens Save Dad’s Life When Truck Rolls Onto His Head

Kids

Stylist Spends 13 Hours With Depressed Teen, Repairing Her Matted Hair For School Photos

Inspiring

Bullied Teen Who Skipped Prom Gets Party of Her Own From 120 Bikers

Inspiring

UPDATE: Afghan Girls Twice Denied Visas Just Won Silver Medals

Kids

15-Year-old Turns School Bathroom into $56,000 Sweets Empire

Kids

Ryan Reynolds Schemes With Dumped Teen After She Posts Hilarious Prom Photos

Celebrities

Teen Raises $15,000 to Send Holocaust Survivor to Israel

World

12-Year-old Saves Friend’s Leg Using First-Aid From ‘Hunger Games’ Book

Kids

Photographer Offers to Take Free Graduation Photos for Kids Who Can’t Afford Them

Inspiring

Teen Invents Bra that Could Detect Breast Cancer

Science

Bullying Rates Have Fallen By Half in the Last Decade: Study

USA

New Study Shows that American Youth Violence is on the Decline

USA
