Texas Archives - Good News Network

Tag: Texas
Dying Man Pleads With Facebook to Find Home For His Dog and the Response is Overwhelming
Feb 20, 2018
Animals
When School Places Ad For Male Mentors, They’re Overwhelmed by ‘Volunteer Dad’ Responses
Jan 5, 2018
Inspiring
Mosque Pays Fines For Man Who Vandalized Their Building
Jan 2, 2018
Religion
Volunteers Give Away 1,500 Christmas Trees, Set Up Dozens More For Homeless
Dec 22, 2017
USA
Burger King Drive-thru Worker Goes Viral After Helping Diabetic Woman
Dec 13, 2017
Inspiring
After Just 2 Months, Teen Asks Teacher to Adopt Him – and She Says Yes
Nov 22, 2017
Kids
Fans Pull Off Incredible Hat Trick to Return Item Dropped From 8 Floors Up
Nov 6, 2017
Sports
Watch Tom Hanks Help a Man Pull Off Surprise Marriage Proposal
Nov 6, 2017
Celebrities
Army of Veterinarians Treating Dogs and Cats for Free Until December
Nov 1, 2017
Animals
Smithsonian Experts Help Harvey Survivors Restore Family Treasures
Oct 30, 2017
USA
Woman Called ‘Angel’ After Her Sweet Gesture Was Recorded at Walmart
Oct 26, 2017
Inspiring
Watch Domestic Abuse Survivor React to Dentist Surprising Her With New Smile For Free
Oct 25, 2017
Inspiring
Texas Inmates Pool Funds to Donate $53,000 For Hurricane Harvey Relief
Oct 12, 2017
USA
Quarterback Gives First NFL Game Check to Cafeteria Workers Affected by Hurricane
Sep 28, 2017
Sports
96-Year-old Wants to Find New Owner For His Toilet Lid Museum
Sep 26, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Man in Waist-high Floodwaters Finds His Wife’s Engagement Ring Floating in Box
Sep 19, 2017
Inspiring
J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Crushes it, Raising $37.1 Million
Sep 16, 2017
Sports
Star Power Steps Up on Tuesday’s Telethon for Hurricane Relief
Sep 10, 2017
Celebrities
Man Gives $25Mil to Ease Debt for Students of Social Work: ‘They’re Heroes’
Sep 9, 2017
USA
Dog Chews Boy’s Hearing Aid, and Brings Priceless Gift to Others
Sep 3, 2017
Kids
