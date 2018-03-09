 Trash Archives - Good News Network
On Women’s Day, Government Launches Biodegradable Sanitary Pads

World

When Senior Couple Receives Citation Over Trash-filled Yard, Teens Step in to Help

Kids

Milkmen Return to London as BBC Documentary Encourages People to Recycle, Use Glass Bottles

World

McDonald’s is Finally Ditching One of the Worst Offenders of the Environment

Business

Taiwan to Ban Disposable Plastic Items by 2030 With New Restrictions on Restaurants Next Year

World

Defying Their Bullying, Teen Called “Trash Girl” Continues to Save the Planet

Kids

‘Butt Lady Of Auburn’ Picks Up 1 Million Cigarette Butts

Environment

Dunkin’ Donuts to Eliminate Foam Cups in Stores Worldwide Within Two Years

Business

Heartfelt Letter From 5-Year-old Causes Restaurant Chain to Swap Plastic Straws for Paper

Kids

How James Dyson Will Use His Vacuum Design to Suck Garbage From Rivers

Science

The Last Straw: California is the Latest to Take Action on Single-Use Plastic Straws

Environment

Another Big US City is Banning Single-Use Plastic Bags

USA

More Than 200 Nations Promise to Stop Ocean Plastic Waste

World

Elementary School ‘Share Tables’ Keep Unwanted Lunch Food Out of Trash

Kids

These Tobacco Filters Grow into Plants When Littered

Business

Trash Man Creates Free Library Out of 20,000 Books Found in Garbage

Inspiring

On the Eve of World Environment Day, Volunteers Remove 160 Tons of Filth From Beach

Environment

Brewing Company Has the Tastiest Solution for Food Waste

Business

UK’s First Zero Waste Store Just Opened – and it’s Wildly Popular

World

Solar Water Wheels Prevent 1Mil Pounds of Trash From Entering Baltimore Harbor

Environment
