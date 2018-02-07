 Trees Archives - Good News Network
China is Reassigning 60,000 Troops to Plant Trees

World

Researchers Create Gorgeous Plants That Glow – and the Possibilities For Them Are Endless

Environment

Planting Positive Change With 73 Million More Trees in Amazon Rainforest

Environment

New Zealand Government Announces Plan to Plant 1 Billion Trees, Get to Zero Emissions

World

In ‘Momentous Milestone’, Pakistan Plants One Billion Trees Ahead of Schedule

World

India Plants Record-breaking 66 Million Trees in 12 Hours

World

Ailing 130-Year-old Tree Adorned With Prayer Flags in Tribute Before Being Felled

Environment

Europe’s First Ad-Free City Replaced Billboards With Trees

World

This Stump Has Been Turned into a Perfect Tribute to the Giving Tree

Arts & Leisure

Trees Growing Out of Buildings Could Help Heal China’s Air Pollution Problem

World

Pakistani Province Grows 750 Million Trees

Environment

Project to Plant 3 Million Trees, One For Every Resident of the City

Environment

Man Turns Plastic Waste into a Way to Save Trees

Environment

Indian School Asks Parents to Plant Trees Instead of Pay Tuition

World

Canada Celebrates 150th Birthday, Makes National Parks Free All Year Long

World

India Plants 50 Million Trees in One Day, Smashing World Record

World

Video Game Chief Pays $15M for Protection of 7,000 North Carolina Acres

Environment

Ireland is Creating the Largest Grove of Redwoods Outside of California

Environment

America Has More Trees Now Than It Had a Century Ago

Environment

This Machine Relocates Trees So You Don’t Have to Cut Them Down (WATCH)

Environment
