 Heroes Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Heroes

Tag: Heroes

Stories about Heroes from around the world.

Einstein Letter Surfaces Thanking American For Helping Jews Flee Nazi Germany

World

Actor Luke Wilson Saves Woman in Car Crash By Crawling in Through the Trunk

Celebrities

Dog Leads Confused Owner To Missing Elderly Woman Knee-Deep In Dark Pond Water

Animals

Because His AirBnb Guest Had a Heart Attack, Man’s Ingenuity is Now Saving Thousands of Lives

Inspiring

Humans Don’t Know What These Dogs Are Doing Until They Find Confused Senior Shivering in the Snow

Animals

Officer Who Punched Through Ice Reunites With Boy He Rescued, Gives Him Special Memento

Inspiring

Woman Reunites With Heroic Firefighters Who Saved Her After She Fell 150 Feet From Window

Heroes

Watch Heroic Homeless Man Come to Defense of Female Cop, ‘Something had to be done’

Heroes

Homeless Man Gets Huge Reward for Standing Guard Over Stranger’s Money in the Rain

Inspiring

Homeless Man Who Used Last $20 to Help Stranded Woman Has Just Bought His Own Home

Inspiring

Sudanese Refugees Freed by US Congressman Find New Life in US

World

Stranded Women and Dogs Rescued After 5 Months Drifting on Pacific Ocean

USA

Doctor Speeds Down Burning Highway On Motorcycle At 2am To Evacuate 8 Preemies From NICU

Heroes

Mail Carrier Saves Woman’s Life After Noticing Something ‘Off’ At Her House

Heroes

Dog Hailed as Hero After Refusing to Leave Goats Alone in Wildfires

Animals

Veteran Who Stole Truck to Save 30 Vegas Shooting Victims Surprised With New Car

Inspiring

Deadly Flames Threaten Wildlife Site But One Man Stays Behind With Hose To Keep Animals Safe

Heroes

Man Who Helped Rescue Kidnapped Girl Gives Her His $7,000 Reward

Inspiring

Race Car Driver Gives Up Chance Of Winning in Order to Save a Dog

Sports

Watch Nic Cage Choke Back Emotion, Meeting Coast Guard Heroes to Thank Them for Hurricane Work

Celebrities
123...30Page 1 of 30

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC