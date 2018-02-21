Heroes Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Science
New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’
Science
That Ridiculous Voice We Use to Talk to Dogs? They Actually Love It, Paper Shows
Business
Company Offers to Pay Employees Up to $10 a Day to Cycle to Work
Animals
Watch What Happens When Woman Rushes into Police Station With Lifeless Puppy
Heroes
Tag: Heroes
Stories about Heroes from around the world.
Einstein Letter Surfaces Thanking American For Helping Jews Flee Nazi Germany
Feb 21, 2018
World
Actor Luke Wilson Saves Woman in Car Crash By Crawling in Through the Trunk
Feb 15, 2018
Celebrities
Dog Leads Confused Owner To Missing Elderly Woman Knee-Deep In Dark Pond Water
Feb 9, 2018
Animals
Because His AirBnb Guest Had a Heart Attack, Man’s Ingenuity is Now Saving Thousands of Lives
Feb 7, 2018
Inspiring
Humans Don’t Know What These Dogs Are Doing Until They Find Confused Senior Shivering in the Snow
Jan 22, 2018
Animals
Officer Who Punched Through Ice Reunites With Boy He Rescued, Gives Him Special Memento
Jan 14, 2018
Inspiring
Woman Reunites With Heroic Firefighters Who Saved Her After She Fell 150 Feet From Window
Dec 31, 2017
Heroes
Watch Heroic Homeless Man Come to Defense of Female Cop, ‘Something had to be done’
Dec 26, 2017
Heroes
Homeless Man Gets Huge Reward for Standing Guard Over Stranger’s Money in the Rain
Dec 18, 2017
Inspiring
Homeless Man Who Used Last $20 to Help Stranded Woman Has Just Bought His Own Home
Dec 7, 2017
Inspiring
Sudanese Refugees Freed by US Congressman Find New Life in US
Nov 25, 2017
World
Stranded Women and Dogs Rescued After 5 Months Drifting on Pacific Ocean
Oct 27, 2017
USA
Doctor Speeds Down Burning Highway On Motorcycle At 2am To Evacuate 8 Preemies From NICU
Oct 23, 2017
Heroes
Mail Carrier Saves Woman’s Life After Noticing Something ‘Off’ At Her House
Oct 22, 2017
Heroes
Dog Hailed as Hero After Refusing to Leave Goats Alone in Wildfires
Oct 17, 2017
Animals
Veteran Who Stole Truck to Save 30 Vegas Shooting Victims Surprised With New Car
Oct 12, 2017
Inspiring
Deadly Flames Threaten Wildlife Site But One Man Stays Behind With Hose To Keep Animals Safe
Oct 11, 2017
Heroes
Man Who Helped Rescue Kidnapped Girl Gives Her His $7,000 Reward
Oct 9, 2017
Inspiring
Race Car Driver Gives Up Chance Of Winning in Order to Save a Dog
Oct 9, 2017
Sports
Watch Nic Cage Choke Back Emotion, Meeting Coast Guard Heroes to Thank Them for Hurricane Work
Sep 22, 2017
Celebrities
