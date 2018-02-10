Urban Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Urban
Blue Skies This Season in China’s Capital Spark Joy: “I have never seen Beijing like this.”
Feb 10, 2018
World
When City Ignores Filthy Transit Station, Politicians Start to Scrub it Themselves Every Week
Nov 29, 2017
USA
Former Hospital Will Soon Treat the Homeless When it Transforms into 60 Housing Units
Oct 30, 2017
USA
NYC Will Transform 30 Blocks into a Pedestrian Utopia For Earth Day
Apr 16, 2017
USA
Trust in Community Leads to Better Long-term Decisions Among the Poor
Apr 15, 2017
USA
New York City to Build 90 New Homeless Shelters in Five Years
Mar 2, 2017
USA
These 7 Major U.S. Cities Achieved Double-digit Drop in Burglary Rates
Sep 19, 2016
USA
Community Unites to Clean Up Neighborhood After Milwaukee Riots (WATCH)
Aug 16, 2016
USA
The “Detroit Mower Gang” Cleans Up the City All Year for the Kids
Aug 14, 2016
USA
Rival Gangs Crips, Bloods and Esés Declared Peace in Los Angeles
Aug 2, 2016
USA
Shelter Offers “Unadoptable” Feral Cats to Hunt Rats —With Big Success
Jul 18, 2016
USA
What One Retired Woman Can Do With a Ghost Town Neighborhood in Detroit (WATCH)
Jul 7, 2016
Heroes
Sacramento Opens Public Bathroom Facilities For the Homeless (Video)
Jun 28, 2016
USA
Foundation Pledges $6Mil For 100,000 Inner City Kids to See ‘Hamilton’
Jun 28, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Chase Gives $4Mil to Prepare Low Income Detroit Youth for Good Jobs
Jun 6, 2016
USA
Meet the Police Officer Who Sits on Sidewalks with Street People
May 30, 2016
Inspiring
New York City Businesses Cutting Trash by Half in ‘Zero Waste’ Plan
May 11, 2016
USA
School Run by Inner City Students Has Near-Perfect Graduation Rate (WATCH)
Apr 12, 2016
Kids
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Announces New Harlem Charter School in the Works
Mar 28, 2016
Celebrities
Instead of Evicting City Farmers From His New Land, Owner Sows Amazing Goodwill
Feb 11, 2016
Heroes
1
2
3
...
11
Page 1 of 11
