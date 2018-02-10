 Urban Archives - Good News Network
Blue Skies This Season in China’s Capital Spark Joy: “I have never seen Beijing like this.”

World

When City Ignores Filthy Transit Station, Politicians Start to Scrub it Themselves Every Week

USA

Former Hospital Will Soon Treat the Homeless When it Transforms into 60 Housing Units

USA

NYC Will Transform 30 Blocks into a Pedestrian Utopia For Earth Day

USA

Trust in Community Leads to Better Long-term Decisions Among the Poor

USA

New York City to Build 90 New Homeless Shelters in Five Years

USA

These 7 Major U.S. Cities Achieved Double-digit Drop in Burglary Rates

USA

Community Unites to Clean Up Neighborhood After Milwaukee Riots (WATCH)

USA

The “Detroit Mower Gang” Cleans Up the City All Year for the Kids

USA

Rival Gangs Crips, Bloods and Esés Declared Peace in Los Angeles

USA

Shelter Offers “Unadoptable” Feral Cats to Hunt Rats —With Big Success

USA

What One Retired Woman Can Do With a Ghost Town Neighborhood in Detroit (WATCH)

Heroes

Sacramento Opens Public Bathroom Facilities For the Homeless (Video)

USA

Foundation Pledges $6Mil For 100,000 Inner City Kids to See ‘Hamilton’

Arts & Leisure

Chase Gives $4Mil to Prepare Low Income Detroit Youth for Good Jobs

USA

Meet the Police Officer Who Sits on Sidewalks with Street People

Inspiring

New York City Businesses Cutting Trash by Half in ‘Zero Waste’ Plan

USA

School Run by Inner City Students Has Near-Perfect Graduation Rate (WATCH)

Kids

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Announces New Harlem Charter School in the Works

Celebrities

Instead of Evicting City Farmers From His New Land, Owner Sows Amazing Goodwill

Heroes
