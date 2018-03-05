 Workers Archives - Good News Network
5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving

Good Life

After Enduring Emotional Week, Walmart Employee Stuns Store With “Star-Spangled Banner”

Inspiring

When Old Dog Won’t Play With Anything But Discontinued Toy, PetSmart Folks Don’t Give Up

Animals

2 Teenage Girls Saved From Abduction by Airline Employee Whose Name is ‘Miracle’

Heroes

Single Dad Walked 11 Miles to Work Every Day—Until His Co-Workers Found Out

Inspiring

Burger King Drive-thru Worker Goes Viral After Helping Diabetic Woman

Inspiring

Watch Restaurant Worker Cut Up Food for Veteran With Injured Hand

Inspiring

Mom with Cancer Desperate for Missing Luggage Gets a Note With Delivery at 3 AM

Inspiring

City Remembers Beloved Costco Co-founder Who Treated Employees With Dignity

Business

When Pizza Man’s Car Breaks Down, He Doggedly Delivers Pizza on Foot

Inspiring

Gas Station Attendant is Giddy When Surprised With New Bike From Regular Customer

Inspiring

Detroit Just Hired 8,000 Youths for Summer Jobs

USA

100-Year-old Still Volunteers For Charity More Than Anyone Else

Inspiring

Workers Buy Toy Panda For Little Boy After Seeing Pleading Note Scribbled on Box

Inspiring

Watch Hearing-impaired Coworker Surprised by Special Birthday Song

Inspiring

Delivery Man Brings Pizza to Passenger Aboard Stalled Train

Inspiring

Man With Down Syndrome Completes 33 Years of Dedicated Service in Fast Food

Inspiring

American Airlines Worker Hailed for Saving 2 Lives in 1 Day

Heroes

Starbucks Worker Receives Apology Note, Tip From Sassy Customer

Inspiring

Porsche Gives Every Employee, From Engineer to Janitor, a Big Bonus

Business
