 WWII Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags WWII

Tag: WWII

Einstein Letter Surfaces Thanking American For Helping Jews Flee Nazi Germany

World

102-Year-old Thinks His Whole Family Died in WWII Until He Meets Nephew He Never Knew He Had

Inspiring

Holocaust Survivor Indebted to American Troops Donates $1Mil: ‘First they saved us. Then … they welcomed us’

Inspiring

WWII Ship Transformed into Giant Artificial Coral Reef – and it’s Magnificent

Environment

Imagine Receiving a Love Letter That Was Written to You 72 Years Ago–This Man Did

Inspiring

It’s Official: Today is the First Ever National Rosie the Riveter Day

USA

95-Year-old Holocaust Survivor Has a Roommate: a 31-Year-old Granddaughter of Nazis

Inspiring

Man Toils to Deliver Sketches to Families of Soldiers His Father Served With in WWII

Heroes

Former Nazi PoW Leaves His $500K Estate to Scottish Town That Showed Him Kindness

World

WWII Vet Tears Up When Navy Sailors Surprise Him With Song (WATCH)

Inspiring

WWII Refugees Write Comforting Letters To Syrian Refugee Youth (WATCH)

World

Muslims Who Saved Jews During The Holocaust Finally Honored

Heroes

91-Year-old WWII Vet Running 3,000 Miles For Ship That Won The War

Inspiring

Bride Surprised WWII Groom Wearing Gown Made of His Parachute

Inspiring
French headline hails Raymond Aubrac

French Resistance Hero Raymond Aubrac Hailed Upon his Death at 97

World
Syl Puccio 1940 Pearl Harbor hero - family photo

The Sailor who Single-Handedly Saved His Ship During the Pearl Harbor Attack

Most Popular
Syl Puccio 1940 Pearl Harbor hero - family photo

The Sailor who Single-Handedly Saved His Ship During the Pearl Harbor Attack

Inspiring
Purple Heart photo by Jonathunder -CC license

Purple Heart Medal Returned After Yearlong Search for Fallen WWII Soldier’s Family

Inspiring

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC