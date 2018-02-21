WWII Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: WWII
Einstein Letter Surfaces Thanking American For Helping Jews Flee Nazi Germany
Feb 21, 2018
World
102-Year-old Thinks His Whole Family Died in WWII Until He Meets Nephew He Never Knew He Had
Dec 15, 2017
Inspiring
Holocaust Survivor Indebted to American Troops Donates $1Mil: ‘First they saved us. Then … they welcomed us’
Nov 27, 2017
Inspiring
WWII Ship Transformed into Giant Artificial Coral Reef – and it’s Magnificent
Oct 21, 2017
Environment
Imagine Receiving a Love Letter That Was Written to You 72 Years Ago–This Man Did
May 15, 2017
Inspiring
It’s Official: Today is the First Ever National Rosie the Riveter Day
Mar 21, 2017
USA
95-Year-old Holocaust Survivor Has a Roommate: a 31-Year-old Granddaughter of Nazis
Mar 4, 2017
Inspiring
Man Toils to Deliver Sketches to Families of Soldiers His Father Served With in WWII
Feb 16, 2017
Heroes
Former Nazi PoW Leaves His $500K Estate to Scottish Town That Showed Him Kindness
Dec 3, 2016
World
WWII Vet Tears Up When Navy Sailors Surprise Him With Song (WATCH)
Sep 5, 2016
Inspiring
WWII Refugees Write Comforting Letters To Syrian Refugee Youth (WATCH)
Apr 7, 2016
World
Muslims Who Saved Jews During The Holocaust Finally Honored
Feb 8, 2016
Heroes
91-Year-old WWII Vet Running 3,000 Miles For Ship That Won The War
Jul 11, 2015
Inspiring
Bride Surprised WWII Groom Wearing Gown Made of His Parachute
May 1, 2015
Inspiring
French Resistance Hero Raymond Aubrac Hailed Upon his Death at 97
Apr 12, 2012
World
The Sailor who Single-Handedly Saved His Ship During the Pearl Harbor Attack
Dec 8, 2011
Purple Heart Medal Returned After Yearlong Search for Fallen WWII Soldier's Family
Aug 7, 2011
Inspiring
Dec 8, 2011
Inspiring
Purple Heart Medal Returned After Yearlong Search for Fallen WWII Soldier’s Family
Aug 7, 2011
Inspiring
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
