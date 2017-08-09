Villager Saves American’s Life From Almost 5,900 Miles Away

EDITOR’S NOTE: We wanted to bring you this compelling story via iCopyright, but have no control over their ads. Please scroll past them, and know GNN would not choose to earn money from such content… Thank you.

Zhao Yuedong, a 39-year-old villager from Liaoning province, became a hero to a leukemia patient in the US city of Los Angeles when he became the first international bone marrow donor from Shenyang on Tuesday. "Hello, brother from another land. It's lucky that our bone marrow matches. Don't be afraid of the illness and remember, I'm…

Send This Sweet News Over To Your Friends: Click To Share – Photo by Airman Nicolas Z. Erwin