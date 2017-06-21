Watch 2 Elephants Come Together in Dramatic Rescue to Save Drowning Calf

Watch 2 Elephants Come Together in Dramatic Rescue to Save Drowning Calf News

Earth by Good News Network

These elephant parents weren’t about to let any harm come to their little calf after it tumbled into a wading pool.

Panicked, the two adult elephants attempted to pull the youngster out with their trunks to no avail.

They then ran into the pool themselves and herded the baby out to more shallow water.

The calf trumpeted a tiny thank you in gratitude for the adult’s dramatic rescue.

