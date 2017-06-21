Watch 2 Elephants Come Together in Dramatic Rescue to Save Drowning Calf

Watch 2 Elephants Come Together in Dramatic Rescue to Save Drowning Calf

by -
0

These elephant parents weren’t about to let any harm come to their little calf after it tumbled into a wading pool.

The calf, named Hope, was drinking from the pond at the Seoul National Zoo in South Korea when it lost its balance and fell into the water.

WATCHDog Hailed as Hero After Bear Starts Chasing Humans

Panicked, the two adult elephants attempted to pull the youngster out with their trunks to no avail.

They then ran into the pool themselves and herded the baby out to more shallow water.

The calf trumpeted a tiny thank you in gratitude for the adult’s dramatic rescue.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Sweet Story With Your Friends

COMMENTS