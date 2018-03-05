It’s been five long years since this basketball player last saw his mom in his home country – so when his coaches flew her out to America for a surprise visit, he could not contain his emotions.

Norbertas Giga is a senior forward for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks who moved from Lithuania to the United States in 2013 so he could play basketball. That was the last time he saw his family.

In preparation for the 2018 Ohio Valley Championships, Giga was staying at a hotel in Evansville, Indiana when his coaches called him into a conference room and told him that they wanted him to watch a movie.

But instead of playing a film, Giga’s mother walked in.

Overcome with emotion, Giga bursts into tears before hugging his beloved mom.

Giga tweeted: “A HUGE thank you to everybody that was involved in this surprise for me. I can’t even explain how much it means and how this moment feels to me. THANK YOU!”

