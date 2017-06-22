Watch Deaf Boy’s Sweet Reaction to Seeing Minnie Mouse Sign ‘I Love You’ Uplift

Kids by Good News Network

The little boy in this video is reportedly very reluctant when it comes to touching anyone – but when his favorite Disney characters start speaking to him in sign language, he couldn’t help but run into their arms.

RELATED: Burglarized, But Still Going to Disneyland Thanks to Police Officers

Upon discovering that he had hearing problems, Minnie Mouse signed “I love you!” and “It’s nice to meet you!”

Though he seems initially surprised by the signs, he quickly recovered and gave Mickie and Minnie big hugs.

It may be the sweetest exchange to ever come out of Disneyland.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Sweet Story With Your Friends