Watch to See Exactly How to Rescue a Massive Sea Turtle Stuck...

Watch to See Exactly How to Rescue a Massive Sea Turtle Stuck on its Back News

Earth by Good News Network

Tourists can see some amazing sights while they’re traveling – but this one might take the cake.

Steve Booker was on vacation in Cozumel, Mexico when he found a sea turtle flipped over on its back.

After setting down his phone, he pushed the turtle over onto its feet.

WATCH: Bear Literally Can’t Stop Jumping For Joy After Being Rescued

The turtle then started maneuvering its way down the beach until finally, it was able to crawl back into the ocean waves.

As Booker watches the turtle leave, he says: “Now this is what I call a perfect sunset.”

Specialists have since remarked on the video, saying that if Booker had not rescued the turtle when he did, it most likely would have fallen prey to local predators and wildlife.

(WATCH the video below)

You Should Turtlley Click To Share With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint