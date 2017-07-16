What is it About America That Are You Grateful For?

Despite a rocky political atmosphere, it’s important, especially around Independence Day, to look on the bright side of being an American.

This summer, Media production company Soul Pancake asked dozens of American citizens ages 1 through 100 what they were grateful for about living in the U.S.A.

CHECK OUT: Poland Gave America a Birthday Card With 5.5 Million Signatures

Some of the interviewees said they were glad that they could speak freely – others said that they admired the diverse melting pot of cultures.

Whatever their answer, the video is an endearing reminder that though America may have many pitfalls, its citizens are the bread and butter of what makes it great.

(WATCH the inspiring video below)

Click To Share This Sweet Video —and Your Own Opinion – With Your Friends