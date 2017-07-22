How a Woman’s Hair Appointment Possibly Saved Her Life Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Eileen Korey treasures her luscious red locks – and that’s why she has been going to the same hairstylist every month for the last 15 years.

Her most recent visit, however, provided more than good looks.

Her stylist, Kari Phillips, noticed an unusual mark on Korey’s scalp while she was dying her roots.

CHECK OUT: Promising New Drug Stops Spread of Melanoma by 90%

It was lucky she did, too. Korey’s skin tests came back positive for melanoma – the deadliest form of skin cancer. But because Ms. Phillips noticed the spot when it was still in stage zero, Korey will simply undergo a quick surgery for the situ melanoma at the end of the month, rather than chemotherapy and radiation.

“If I have to have melanoma this is the best one to have. It was just this incredible sigh of relief,” Korey told TODAY.

Korey urges other hair stylists around the world to keep a sharp eye out for similar cancers on their clients’ heads that might match the ABC rules for spotting the disease. It could end up saving their life.

A = Asymmetry: One half is unlike the other half

B = Border: An irregular, scalloped or poorly defined border

C = Color: Varies from one area to another, with shades of tan, brown or black, white, red, or blue

D = Diameter: They are sually greater than the size of a pencil eraser, but may be smaller

E = Evolving: Looks like it is changing in size, shape or color

Click To Share The News With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Eileen Korey)