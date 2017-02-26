7,000 Railway Stations in India to Be Powered By Solar

Almost all of the train stations in India will soon be powered by solar panels.

While announcing the Union Budget for the 2017–2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley declared plans to power over 7,000 Indian railway stations with solar energy.

The government also plans on expanding their solar reach beyond the initial goal set by the Solar Mission of the Indian Railways, decreasing further their dependence on fossil fuels.

This initiative is not India’s first campaign for sustainability either; the nation was hailed after implementing the first airport in the world powered entirely by solar energy.

