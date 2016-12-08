9-Year-Old Girl Collects Hundreds of Blankets To Keep Kids Warm For Winter

After this 9-year-old girl was gifted two of the same blankets at Christmas time, she was inspired to give one away—and that was just a glimpse of her warm philanthropic heart, which just keeps getting bigger.

Emma Burkhart decided to rally her community of Durant, Oklahoma last year to collect more blankets to help children stay warm during the winter. She started the “Keep Kids Warm Blanket Drive” and local businesses served as drop-off points so the public could easily get involved.

The drive helped Emma collect 200 blankets.

This year, with ten local businesses involved, she’s well on her way to meeting her new goal of gathering 350 cozy donations in time for the holidays.

