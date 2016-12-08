9-Year-Old Girl Collects Hundreds of Blankets To Keep Kids Warm For Winter Photo of the Day by Good News Network

After this 9-year-old girl was gifted two of the same blankets at Christmas time, she was inspired to give one away—and that was just a glimpse of her warm philanthropic heart, which just keeps getting bigger.

The drive helped Emma collect 200 blankets.

This year, with ten local businesses involved, she’s well on her way to meeting her new goal of gathering 350 cozy donations in time for the holidays.

(WATCH the video below)

