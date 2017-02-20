Adorable Distracted Beagle At Westminster Dog Show is a Crowd Favorite (WATCH) Photo of the Day by Good News Network

The announcers knew Mia the beagle wasn’t going to pick up any points with her distracted performance in the agility competition, but the adorable animal won hearts across the world by just being a dog.

“That was a delightfully entertaining run,” said one of the commentators of the world famous dog show, broadcast on Fox Sports.

RELATED: Mall Gives Blankets to Stray Dogs During Winter Storm, Opens Doors to Them

The breed judging for the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club’s 141st annual show begins February 20.

(WATCH the full video of Mia’s run below)

CLICK to Share Mia’s run with your Friends… (Photo – Fox Sports video)