Anxious Rescue Goat Always Calms Down When Wearing Her Duck Suit

Pets by McKinley Corbley

Polly the rescue goat suffers from anxiety, just like humans do – but she deals with it by wearing a duck suit.

Since the goat was usually comforted by the feeling of being swaddled in a blanket, her caregiver Leanna Lauricella figured a costume would be no different. That’s when she started treating Polly’s anxiety attacks by zipping her up in the cozy little duck pajama suit.

Though Leanna has received some online criticsm from viewers believing that the suit would cause anxiety rather than cure it, the goat expert insists that Polly is a special case with special needs.

(WATCH the video below)

