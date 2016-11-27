Baby Ejected From Car Found in Distant Storm Drain With Only a...

Baby Ejected From Car Found in Distant Storm Drain With Only a Scratch (WATCH)

Rescue workers on the scene were brought nearly to tears recounting the moment that they found an infant, who was ejected during a car crash, safe in a storm drain 25-feet away.

The baby, whose family also survived the crash, was found inside the drain, surrounded by hay, reaching up to rescuers with only a scratch on her forehead.

The Arkansas family, traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday, reside in a town called Hope.

“So many times, we go out and things aren’t OK…and just during the holidays, here, to have a positive just feels good,” Texarkana Fire Capt. Charlie Smith told KSLA.

(WATCH the video below from KSLA)

