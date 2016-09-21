Ball Pit Installed on Street For People to Make Friends (WATCH)
No matter what age, race, religion, or worker you are, anybody can have fun in a ball pit.
Emblazoned with a sign reading “Take a Seat & Make a Friend”, the ball pit became host to a dozens of passing pedestrians.
Some of the spheres had questions written on them to stimulate conversation, such as “when did you first fall in love?” or “what are 3 things on your bucket list?”
(WATCH the video below to check out the results)
