Ball Pit Installed on Street For People to Make Friends (WATCH)

No matter what age, race, religion, or worker you are, anybody can have fun in a ball pit.

Emblazoned with a sign reading “Take a Seat & Make a Friend”, the ball pit became host to a dozens of passing pedestrians.

Some of the spheres had questions written on them to stimulate conversation, such as “when did you first fall in love?” or “what are 3 things on your bucket list?”

(WATCH the video below to check out the results)

