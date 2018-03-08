Strangers Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Home
Tags
Strangers
Tag: Strangers
When Woman Sees Anxious Man Missing His Lost Pen, She Grew Determined to Reunite Them
Mar 8, 2018
Inspiring
Woman Surprised to Find Her Dog Comforting a Grieving Stranger in the Airport
Feb 23, 2018
Animals
Women Encircle a Crying Mom Whose Toddler Was Having a Meltdown at the Airport
Feb 15, 2018
Inspiring
Woman Needed to Thank Two Strangers Who Talked on a Train – Her Note is Shared by Thousands
Feb 13, 2018
Inspiring
Student Wakes From Nap to Find That Stranger Had Overheard Her Financial Difficulties and Left a Gift
Jan 30, 2018
Inspiring
In Honor of Man Who Rescued Her 68 Years Ago, Woman Has Donated 16 Gallons of Blood
Dec 23, 2017
Inspiring
Weezer Fan Club Surprises Boy Who Lost His Dad, Sends Special Item That Was Irreplaceable
Dec 17, 2017
Inspiring
Oh, The Strangers You’ll Meet Walking Across America for Charity
Nov 18, 2017
Inspiring
Cancer Survivor Breaks Down When She Discovers ‘Hope’ Rock Left Near Her Car By Total Stranger
Oct 10, 2017
Inspiring
Two Words That Changed Almost Half a Million Lives
Oct 10, 2017
Inspiring
5-Year-Old Has ‘Meltdown’ On Train Ride But Mom Snaps Photo When Stranger Sits Down With Him
Oct 9, 2017
Inspiring
When Woman is Unable to Retrieve Her Ring From 5,000 Miles Away, Stranger Delivers it Herself
Oct 4, 2017
Your Blogs
Mom Cries When Elderly Stranger Tells Why He Gave Her Son $20
Sep 20, 2017
Kids
Stranger Spends Hours Brilliantly Fixing a Destroyed Wedding Cake in Time for the Big Day
Sep 19, 2017
Inspiring
Stranger Erects New Mailbox for Blind Woman So She Doesn’t Have To Walk Into Street
Sep 9, 2017
Inspiring
Stranger Gives Last Generator to a Desperate Shopper So She Can Keep Father on Oxygen
Sep 8, 2017
Heroes
Youth Risks His Life to Crawl After Suicidal Woman and Talk Her Down
Aug 28, 2017
Heroes
Watch Woman Gift Drenched Reporter a 6-pack of Beer as Thank You For Hurricane Coverage
Aug 28, 2017
Laughs
When a Scared Homebody Got Lost, Stranger Helped Find Her Home – and Her Confidence
Aug 5, 2017
Inspiring
Thousands Send Rainbow Pictures to 9-Year-Old Who Lost Both His Parents
Aug 1, 2017
Kids
1
2
3
...
5
Page 1 of 5
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
