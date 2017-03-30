Beer Giant Commits to 100% Renewable Energy

Beer Giant Commits to 100% Renewable Energy

Anheuser-Busch InBev has just announced their commitment to becoming 100% dependent on renewable energy sources by 2025.

75% to 85% of the electricity is planned to be provided through direct power purchasing agreements, while the rest is expected to come from on-site power sources like solar panels.

The strategy, which will reportedly reduce the company’s carbon footprint by 30%, is the environmental equivalent of taking 500,000 cars off of the road. It will also make the beer giant the number one leading corporate consumer of renewable electricity in the consumer goods sector worldwide.

The shift was made in solidarity with the RE100, a global initiative of businesses that have committed to using 100% renewable electricity in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Other such corporate giants that have joined the RE100 include IKEA, Adobe, Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Nike.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has already begun the process by signing a power agreement between Iberdrola and their largest brewery based in Mexico for 490 gigawatt-hours per year.

“Climate change has profound implications for our company and for the communities where we live and work,” said AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito in a statement. “Cutting back on fossil fuels is good for the environment and good for business, and we are committed to helping drive positive change. We have the opportunity to play a leading role in the battle against climate change by purchasing energy in a more sustainable way.”

