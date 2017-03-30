Beer Giant Commits to 100% Renewable Energy

Anheuser-Busch InBev has just announced their commitment to becoming 100% dependent on renewable energy sources by 2025.

75% to 85% of the electricity is planned to be provided through direct power purchasing agreements, while the rest is expected to come from on-site power sources like solar panels.

RELATED: California Breaks Solar Record, Generates Enough Electricity for 6 Million Homes

The shift was made in solidarity with the RE100, a global initiative of businesses that have committed to using 100% renewable electricity in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Other such corporate giants that have joined the RE100 include IKEA, Adobe, Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Nike.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has already begun the process by signing a power agreement between Iberdrola and their largest brewery based in Mexico for 490 gigawatt-hours per year.

“Climate change has profound implications for our company and for the communities where we live and work,” said AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito in a statement. “Cutting back on fossil fuels is good for the environment and good for business, and we are committed to helping drive positive change. We have the opportunity to play a leading role in the battle against climate change by purchasing energy in a more sustainable way.”

Raise A Glass With Your Friends: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint