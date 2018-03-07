 Energy Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Energy

Tag: Energy

New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’

Science

Woman’s Ingenious Invention Generates Electricity Using Wind From Trains, Subways

Environment

France Will Shut Down Its Coal Plants by 2021, Two Years Earlier Than Initially Planned

World

Tesla to Turn 50,000 Homes Into ‘World’s Largest Virtual Power Plant’ – At No Cost to Owners

World

Finally, an Excuse to Cancel All Your Plans: Staying in is Good For the Environment

USA

Danish Wind Power Breaks Record… Again

World

Ukraine to Launch its First Solar Plant at Chernobyl

World

China is Building Another Enormous Floating Solar Farm on Top of Abandoned Coal Mine

Environment

Bacteria-Printed Solar Cells Produce Electricity During Both Day and Night

Science

An “Electric Highway” of 10,000 EV Chargers Will Span Europe in the Next 2 Years

World

There Was So Much Wind in Germany Last Week, Consumers Were Given Free Energy

World

US City Long Known for Coal Announces Pledge to Pursue 100% Renewable Energy

USA

World’s First Hydrogen Fueled Train Creates its Own Power– With Zero Emissions

World

Transparent Cells Can Turn Any Glass Surface into Solar Panel, Even Car Windows

Science

Scientists Add Asphalt to Lithium Batteries that Charge 20x Faster

Science

U.S. Energy Secretary Announces $36 Million For Carbon Capture Technologies

USA

Free Solar Panels to Be Installed on 800K Low-income UK Households

World

Yellowstone Park Has a Supervolcano That Could Help Power America’s Future

USA

This Battery Made of Paper Can be Powered by the Bacteria in Your Spit

Science

Tesla’s Solar Roof May Actually Be Cheaper Than Your Own Roof

Business
123...21Page 1 of 21

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC