Check Out These 10 Incredible Youths Spreading Peace Around The World

So often we see angry young people in conflict. Here are 10 who are peace-building:

Emma Watson, UK. Actress Emma Watson became a UN Ambassador for Goodwill at the age of 24. When her speech for the HeforShe campaign went viral her passion for women’s rights rsonated with advocates around the world. (Photo by Kingsley Huang, CC)

Victor Ochen, Uganda. Victor grew up surrounded by conflict in the Lira district in northern Uganda, but he chose to be a peace activist. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and is a UN Global Goals Ambassador. His organization, the African Youth Initiative Network (Ayinet), helps thousands of victims of the Ugandan civil war get treatment and overcome the traumas of the war. (Photo by U.S. Institute of Peace, CC)

Nino Nanitashvili, Georgia. Nino has dedicated her career to peacebuilding and development through evolving technologies. She founded the first technology-oriented professional community in Georgia and directs a project that brings Georgian and Abkhazian youth together through online games. (Photo by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs)

Chris Eigeland, Australia. Chris is the Australian youth representative to the UN, founder of The Schoolbag initiative, and director of Global Voices – a not-for-profit providing pathways for young Australians to contribute to international diplomacy. (Photo by UnYouth)

Omang Agarwal, India. Omang is the Asia Representative for the Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassadors Network. He founded Youth for Peace International and is a big believer in peace through education. (Photo by Your Commonwealth)

Khalida Brohi, Pakistan. Khalida is the founder of Sughar Women (now Sughar Empowerment Foundation), a nonprofit empowering women in 23 villages across Pakistan. Through a six-month course with Sughar, women gain business skills and graduates get small loans to start businesses and help connecting to markets. (Photo by TEDX)

Ahmad Shakib Mohsanyar, Afghanistan. Ahmad wants to counter the narrative that youth need to leave Afghanistan to improve their lives. He founded a social media campaign titled “Afghanistan Needs You”, which strives to make Afghanistan a better place for young people. (Photo by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs)

Esra’a Al Shafei, Bahrain. Esra’a is an advocate for freedom of speech and civil rights. She founded Mideast Youth, an online forum that amplifies the voices of dissent in the Middle East and North Africa, to promote social justice. (Photo by TEDX)

Basel Almadhoun, Palestinian Territories. Basel believes debates can change people’s ways of thinking, so he organises debates in Gaza. He received wide-spread media attention for his work organizing TEDx talks in Gaza to bring dialogue to a wider audience. (Photo by Kelsey Brannan, ECA/PASC, U.S. Department of State)

Malala Yousafzai and Shiza Shahid, Pakistan. You have no doubt heard of Malala, the young woman shot by the Taliban who went on to found The Malala Fund, but you also need to know about the fund’s co-founder and CEO Shiza. She has been beside Malala through it all, and is a driving force behind the fund’s good works. (Photo by Shiza Shahid)

All around the world, youth like these are working for peace right now to build a better future.

Reprinted with permission from Peace News.

