Children's Hospital Gives People a Way to Send Valentines to Patients

by McKinley Corbley

These young patients are in need of a smile just as much as anyone else on Valentine’s Day – which is why you can now send them a Valentine’s card for free.

The cards feature such cute designs as a dinosaur saying “You’re DINO-mite!” and a robot with “I care a-BOT you!”

It may not be much, but it’s nice for the kids to feel that someone out there in the world wants to wish them a happy Valentine’s Day.

