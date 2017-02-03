Children’s Hospital Gives People a Way to Send Valentines to Patients
These young patients are in need of a smile just as much as anyone else on Valentine’s Day – which is why you can now send them a Valentine’s card for free.
The cards feature such cute designs as a dinosaur saying “You’re DINO-mite!” and a robot with “I care a-BOT you!”
It may not be much, but it’s nice for the kids to feel that someone out there in the world wants to wish them a happy Valentine’s Day.
