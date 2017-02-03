Children’s Hospital Gives People a Way to Send Valentines to Patients

These young patients are in need of a smile just as much as anyone else on Valentine’s Day – which is why you can now send them a Valentine’s card for free.

The C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan is encouraging people from around the world to send greeting cards to their residents. Simply choose the card that you want to send, enter your name, and click send.

The cards feature such cute designs as a dinosaur saying “You’re DINO-mite!” and a robot with “I care a-BOT you!”

It may not be much, but it’s nice for the kids to feel that someone out there in the world wants to wish them a happy Valentine’s Day.

