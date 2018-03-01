Hospitals Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Hospitals
Doctors Turn Down Pay Raise So Their Fellow Health Care Workers Can Get a Raise Instead
Mar 1, 2018
World
News Anchor Announces On-Air That He is Helping to Forgive Over $1 Million in Medical Debt
Feb 9, 2018
Inspiring
Fed Up With Expensive Medications, Hospitals Are Banding Together to Make Their Own Drugs
Jan 22, 2018
Health
Giving Blood: 5 Tips to Overcome Your Fear of Needles
Jan 18, 2018
Health
In Honor of Man Who Rescued Her 68 Years Ago, Woman Has Donated 16 Gallons of Blood
Dec 23, 2017
Inspiring
Pope Francis Celebrates Birthday By Throwing Huge Pizza Party For Sick Children
Dec 20, 2017
Inspiring
When Dog Chews Girl’s Beloved Elf on the Shelf, Hospital Works Magic With a Little Help From Santa
Dec 8, 2017
Inspiring
Baby Born With Half A Heart Gets Second Chance At Life
Dec 3, 2017
World
From Terrifying to Terrific: Man Redesigns MRI Machine to Delight Children Instead of Scare Them
Nov 12, 2017
Health
Doctor Stuns With Extraordinary Singing Voice Between Surgeries: ‘Music is Medicine’
Nov 5, 2017
Inspiring
Tesla Restores Power to Puerto Rican Children’s Hospital– And That’s Not All
Oct 28, 2017
USA
Grandpa Spends 12 Years Cuddling Tiny Babies Who Have to Live in Intensive Care
Oct 1, 2017
Inspiring
Watch Entire Football Stadium Wave to Sick Kids in Children’s Hospital Next Door
Sep 4, 2017
Sports
Why This 8-Year-Old Boy Set Up a Lemonade Stand in a Hospital
Aug 31, 2017
Kids
Watch College Football Player Overwhelmed by Scholarship Given for His Kindness
Aug 16, 2017
Inspiring
Helium Discovery a ‘Game-changer’ for MRI Machines
Aug 13, 2017
Science
Remember Britney Spears? She Just Donated Heaps of Cash to Child Cancer Treatment
Jul 8, 2017
Celebrities
Dad with Cleft Palate Adopts Baby Just Like Him
Jun 19, 2017
Inspiring
Palestinian Makes Hefty Donation to Israeli Hospital That Saved His Life
Jun 15, 2017
Inspiring
Shark Attack Survivor Now Volunteers at the Place Her Life Was Saved
Jun 4, 2017
Inspiring
1
2
3
...
5
Page 1 of 5
