CVS is Now Offering EpiPen at 1/6th of the Cost

Over 9,000 different CVS branches nationwide are now carrying generic versions of the allergy-treating EpiPen priced at one-sixth the cost of the product currently marketed by Mylan.

Mylan has been criticized for hiking the price of the life-saving drug by 500% since 2007. CVS is now selling an EpiPen dual pack for $109.99 as opposed to the outrageous price of $600.

“As a health care company focused on helping people on their path to better health, we recognized that there was an urgent need in the marketplace for a less expensive epinephrine auto-injector for patients with life-threatening allergies,” said Helena Foulkes, President of CVS Pharmacy in a statement.

“In order to address this challenge, we have partnered with Impax Laboratories to purchase their epinephrine auto-injector at a price that is lower than similar brand or authorized generic epinephrine auto-injectors. We are passing these savings along to our customers and patients, making this product available at all CVS Pharmacy locations at the lowest cash price in the market.”

