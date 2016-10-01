Watch This Joyful Deer Go For a Morning Skip Across an English Beach

Watch This Joyful Deer Go For a Morning Skip Across an English...

Feeling down? Not sure how to start your day? Want to get inspired to be happy?

This little deer skipping down a beach in Dorset, England at dawn should do the trick.

Dave Mott of Physio Fitness Dorset was out for a morning walk with his dog when he saw the sweet creature bouncing across the sand

After whipping out his camera, the physical therapist shot a few clips of the picturesque scene to share with the internet.

