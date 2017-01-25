All Disposable Plastic Has Been Banned From India’s Capital

On the first day of the new year, India’s capital city of Delhi issued a ban on all disposable forms of plastic.

Due to the nation’s concern over increasing pollution and ocean litter, single-use cutlery, plates, bags, and packaging are now prohibited thanks to the National Green Tribunal.

Several of India’s waste-to-energy plants have also reportedly been contributing to the city’s air pollution by burning large amounts of plastic waste.

The Tribunal said in a statement: “Each of these sites is a depiction of the mess that can be created for environment and health of people of Delhi. We direct that use of disposable plastic is prohibited in entire NCT of Delhi. The Delhi government shall take steps for storage and use of plastic materials.”

