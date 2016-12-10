Dollar Store Surprised by Adorable Beaver Shopping For Christmas Bargains

This Christmas shopper is a lot smaller than his human counterparts, but that doesn’t mean he won’t know a big bargain when he sees one.

Last week, this festive beaver wandered into a dollar store in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, apparently in the market for an artificial tree. Maybe real trees never lasted through the season in this Beaver household.

After perusing the artificial Christmas tree aisle, he went on to browse more holiday decor. When his shopping got a little messy, however, officials were forced to call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff Office who arrived on the scene with animal control.

Though the beaver was safely apprehended and returned to the wild, officials had no comment on whether he found the perfect Christmas tree or not.

