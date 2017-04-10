Good News in History, April 10

151 years ago today, the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was formed. Henry Bergh from New York had seen many horses and other livestock whipped and abused, and it finally broke him down in tears–until he decided to devote his life to stopping it. His non-profit organization, the ASPCA, pioneered the establishment of legislation on behalf of animals–including the use of animal hospitals, anesthesia, a 24-hour animal poison control line, promotion of spay-and-neuter programs, grief counseling, rescue plans for animals during emergencies, ending unnecessary euthanasia, and pet health insurance. (1866)

The 50-year-old son of a wealthy New York shipbuilder, was also instrumental in the founding of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

The first Arbor Day was celebrated in Nebraska (1874)

The CCC, Civilian Conservation Corps, was created by President Franklin Roosevelt to bring new jobs to unemployed Americans during the depression (1933)

Rudolf Vrba and Alfred Wetzler escaped from the Birkenau Nazi death camp bringing the first credible news to the Allies about the extermination of Jews, which effectively saved up to 200,000 Hungarians from being unwittingly deported to Auschwitz for what officials claimed would be "resettlement." (1944)

The People's Republic of China welcomed the U.S. table tennis team for a week long visit, called 'ping pong diplomacy', in an attempt to thaw relations with the United States (1971)

The U.S., USSR, and 70 other nations agreed to ban biological weapons (1972)

Imprisoned IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands was elected to British Parliament (1981)

Heinz, Van Camp Seafood and Bumble Bee agreed not to buy tuna caught in nets that also trap dolphins (1989)

The Northern Ireland peace talks ended victoriously on a religious holiday with the historic Good Friday Agreement, which ended 30 years of bloody conflict (1998)

Today is also National Siblings Day, an annual holiday in the US to honor brothers and sisters. 39 states have officially issued proclamations to recognize the day created by Claudia Evart, a paralegal in NYC, who wanted honor her late sister, Lisette, who died early and was born on April 10. (1998)