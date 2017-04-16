Good News in History, April 16

Today, families and individuals across the world celebrate Easter, the religious holiday honoring Jesus’s resurrection, and marking the coming of Spring. Like the dead of winter is transformed every year, let us celebrate rebirth in our own way — every day — by trying to find the good that is waiting to blossom forth in any apparent death.

Charlie Chaplin was born in London, the first moviemaker to take complete control over his films, as the actor, writer, and director (1889)

Boston Arena, the oldest existing indoor ice hockey arena still used for the sport in the 21st century, now called Matthews Arena and considered a spectator's dream venue, opened for the first time (1910)

Gandhi organized a day of "prayer and fasting" in response to the killing of Indian protesters by the British (1919)

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. penned his famous Letter from the Birmingham Jail while incarcerated in Alabama for protesting against segregation., saying, "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere" (1963)

Walter Cronkite first anchored the CBS Evening News broadcast; later he became "the most trusted man in America", turning public opinion against U.S. aggression in Viet Nam (1962)

Bob Dylan debuted his song "Blowin' in the Wind" on stage at Gerde's Folk City in New York, and added a third middle verse later (1962)

The Rolling Stones released their debut album, The Rolling Stones –issued in the US as England's Newest Hit Makers (1964)

The National Zoo received two giant pandas, Ling-Ling (female) and Hsing-Hsing (male), a gift from China two months after President Richard Nixon's historic visit to that country (1972)

The Treaty of Accession is signed in Athens admitting 10 new member states to the European Union (2003)

A Russian billionaire, Elena Baturina, said to be richest woman, invested $100 million in BeOpenFuture.com, a creative think-tank devoted to improving the world (2012)

And, Bob Feller’s record is safe for another year… In the last 77 years of Major League Baseball, no one has broken this pitcher’s record of throwing the only opening day no-hitter in the history of the game. After that day in 1940, he went on to accomplish a pitching triple crown for the Cleveland Indians that year, leading the American League in ERA (2.61), wins (27) and strikeouts (261) – the latter two led the entire majors. During his career, he threw two more no-hitters and 12 one-hitters. Feller was ranked 36th on the Sporting News list of the 100 Greatest Baseball Players of all time. Of Feller’s death in 2010 at the age of 92, Mike Hegan, Indians broadcaster and son of former Feller teammate Jim Hegan, stated, “The Indians of the 40s and 50s were the face of the city of Cleveland, and Bob Feller was the face of the Indians.” Interrupted only by four years of military service in World War II, Feller played for the team for 18 years and remained loyal to the city for seven decades.