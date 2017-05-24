Happy Birthday to Bob Dylan, who turns 76 years old today. Born Robert Zimmerman in Minnesota, Dylan renamed himself after the Welsh poet, Dylan Thomas. The singer-songwriter produced anthems for young Americans in the 1960s that chronicled the nation’s social unrest, like “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Times They Are a-Changin.’” Leaving his mark on folk music, Dylan “went electric” and revolutionized popular music in 1965 with his six-minute single “Like a Rolling Stone” —enshrined by Rolling Stone magazine at #1 on “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.” WATCH a tribute… (1941)

Enjoy a stunning cover of Bob Dylan’s “It Ain’t Me, Babe” performed by Kesha at the Billboard Music Awards on year ago.

MORE Good News on this Day:

Mary had a Little Lamb was published by Sarah Hale (1830)

was published by Sarah Hale (1830) The New York Public Library opened (1911)

opened (1911) The first film starring the Marx Brothers opened in theaters: The Cocoanuts (1929)

opened in theaters: The Cocoanuts (1929) Amy Johnson became the first woman to fly from England to Australia landing 19 days after leaving on the 11,000 mile flight (1930)

became the first woman to fly from England to Australia landing 19 days after leaving on the 11,000 mile flight (1930) First International Women’s Day for Disarmament (1981)

(1981) Israeli troops left southern Lebanon after 22 years of occupation (2000)

after 22 years of occupation (2000) 15-year-old Sherpa Temba Tsheri became the youngest person to climb to the top of Mount Everest (2001)

Tsheri became the youngest person to climb to the top of Mount Everest (2001) Russia and the United States signed the Moscow Treaty with both parties agreeing to limit their nuclear arsenal to 1700–2200 warheads each (2002)

Bob Dylan 2010 photo by Alberto Cabello, CC