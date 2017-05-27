Good News in History, May 27

40 years ago today, ‘Declan McManus’ made his live debut in London as Elvis Costello. The prodigious singer songwriter’s first 3 albums–including his critically acclaimed debut, My Aim Is True–all appeared on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. WATCH a cool video of his Top 10, including “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding… (1977)

MORE Good News on this Day in History:

Rachel Carson , ecologist and author of the best-selling 1962 book about the dangers of pesticides, Silent Spring , which became one of the most influential books in the modern environmental movement, was born in Pennsylvania. (1907)

The Golden Gate Bridge opened to pedestrian traffic, creating a vital link between San Francisco and Marin County, California (1937)



Buddy Holly and the Crickets released their first record, 'That'll Be The Day' (1957)

The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan was released, his second studio album that features "Blowin' in the Wind" and several other of the American singer/songwriter's best-known folk songs (1963)

Alexander Solzhenitsyn flew back to his native Russia after 20 years of exile in the United States – experiencing an emotional homecoming (1994)

Australians voted in favor of a constitutional referendum granting the Australian government the power to make laws to benefit Indigenous Australians and to count them in the national census (1967)



And, on this day in 1930, the Chrysler Building in New York City opened to the public. With its silver spire, the Art Deco style skyscraper was the tallest man-made structure at the time, measuring 1046 feet (319 m). Designed by architect William Van Alen, and graced on each corner by eagles, the Historic Landmark is still the tallest brick building in the world. Outside the 31st floor are replicas of the 1929 Chrysler radiator caps. –Click to enlarge image (by Leena Hietanen, CC)

Notable Birthdays: Actor Louis Gossett Jr. (81)