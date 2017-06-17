Good News in History, June 17

25 years ago today, a ‘Joint Understanding’ agreement on arms reduction was signed by U.S. President George H. W. Bush and Russian President Boris Yeltsin, the groundwork for the START II Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty that banned certain types of intercontinental ballistic missiles. (1992)

MORE Good News on this Date:

After a noble woman died during childbirth, her husband, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan I, spent the next 20 years building her tomb, the Taj Mahal (1631)

Amelia Earhart embarked on the first trans-Atlantic flight by a woman (1928)

Hawaii's King Kamehameha III issued the Edict of Toleration giving Roman Catholics the freedom to worship in the Hawaiian Islands (1839)

Iceland declared independence from Denmark and became a republic (1944)

The United States Supreme Court ruled 8 to 1 in Abington School District v. Schempp against allowing the reciting of Bible verses and the Lord's Prayer in public schools (1963)

And on this day in 1885, the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York, packed in 241 crates, as a gift from France. The steel skeleton and copper skin was assembled on Bedloe’s Island, later called Liberty Island, and placed on a pedestal to be aligned so that it would face southeast, greeting ships entering the harbor from the Atlantic Ocean. With the abolition of slavery and the Union’s victory in the Civil War in 1865, the prominent French anti-slavery law professor Edouard de Laboulaye, wanted to honor America’s achievements and also, inspire his own country to call for democracy and end the repressive French monarchy of the Napoleons, which they did, four years later.

He found a sculptor, Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, to begin the design of the statue, called Liberty Enlightening the World, and asked the US to pay for the pedestal. On the tablet, meant to represent justice, Bartholdi inscribed the date of the Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776, and included a broken chain around her feet. (Click to enlarge images.)

And, on this day in 1971, Carole King’s ‘Tapestry’ reached No.1 on the Billboard album chart —and stayed there for 15 weeks. With hits like ‘It’s Too Late’, ‘I Feel the Earth Move’, and ‘You’ve Got a Friend’, it’s one of the best-selling albums of all time, with over 25 million copies sold worldwide, and four Grammy Awards.The cover photograph taken at King’s Laurel Canyon home shows her sitting in a window frame, holding a tapestry she hand-stitched herself, with her cat Telemachus at her feet.