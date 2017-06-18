Good News in History, June 18

Happy Birthday to Paul McCartney, who turns 75 years old today. The musician and composer renown for his groundbreaking work with The Beatles has won 21 Grammy Awards and written, or co-written, 32 songs that have reached number one on the Billboard Charts. More than 2,200 artists have covered his song “Yesterday”, making it one of the most covered songs in popular music history. A staunch vegan and animal rights activist, McCartney still tours today and just celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Sgt. Pepper’s LP. WATCH him answer fans’ questions in an adorable new video… (1942)





MORE Good News on this Day:

Susan B. Anthony attempted to vote in the 1872 presidential election when women were still not allowed— but, was fined $100 (1873)

put its first taxi on the streets (1923) The UN Commission on Human Rights adopted its International Declaration of Human Rights recognizing that “the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world.” (1948)

recognizing that “the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world.” (1948) SALT II was signed by US President Jimmy Carter and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, the first arms-reduction treaty between the two super powers, committing both sides to a limit of 2,400 missile launchers [Salt I signed by Nixon and Brezhnev in 1972 froze the deployment of land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles and banned the construction of any new submarine-based missiles] (1979)

And, on this day in 1948, the dream of Columbia Records president Edward Wallerstein to hear an entire symphonic movement on one side of an album came to life, as mass production began on the 33-rpm long-playing (LP) record. He cajoled a team of a thousand men to bring it into being. The new disk could contain 23 minutes of music per side, instead of three minutes, the standard format of the 40s, which spun quickly at 78-rpm. The first LP manufactured was The Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor played by Nathan Milstein with Bruno Walter conducting the Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra of New York.

Also, Happy Father’s Day to all who are celebrating in the U.S…