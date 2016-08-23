Good News in History, August 23
Happy Birthday to the World Wide Web, opened to the public 25 years ago today, when Tim Berners-Lee, a 36 year-old English compter scientist, opened his WWW protocol to new users at no cost. (1991)
More Good News from this date in History:
- Mexico gained its independence from Spain (1821)
- World Council of Churches formed (1948)
- Lou Reed and the Velvet Underground performed together for the last time at the New York Club ‘Max’s Kansas City’ (1970)
- The Baltic independence movement, called the Subbing Revolution, reached a peak when Latvians, Estonians and Lithuanians joined to form a 373-mile human chain (600km) connecting the three capitols, with 2 million people united in a call for democracy and an end to Soviet control (1989)
- Armenia declared its independence, becoming the first non-Baltic republic to secede from the Soviet Union, which dissolved the following year, allowing the Republic of Armenia to choose its first democratically elected president (1990)
- West and East Germany announced that they soon would become a united Germany once again (1990)
- Eugene Bullard, the only black pilot in World War I, was posthumously commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force (1994)
- Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in a civil war (2011)
And, on this day 70 years ago, the rock drummer for The Who, Keith Moon, was born.
