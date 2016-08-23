Good News in History, August 23

Happy Birthday to the World Wide Web, opened to the public 25 years ago today, when Tim Berners-Lee, a 36 year-old English compter scientist, opened his WWW protocol to new users at no cost. (1991)

More Good News from this date in History:

Mexico gained its independence from Spain (1821)

gained its independence from Spain (1821) World Council of Churches formed (1948)

formed (1948) Lou Reed and the Velvet Underground performed together for the last time at the New York Club ‘Max’s Kansas City’ (1970)

and the Velvet Underground performed together for the last time at the New York Club ‘Max’s Kansas City’ (1970) The Baltic independence movement , called the Subbing Revolution, reached a peak when Latvians, Estonians and Lithuanians joined to form a 373-mile human chain (600km) connecting the three capitols, with 2 million people united in a call for democracy and an end to Soviet control (1989)

, called the Subbing Revolution, reached a peak when Latvians, Estonians and Lithuanians joined to form a 373-mile human chain (600km) connecting the three capitols, with 2 million people united in a call for democracy and an end to Soviet control (1989) Armenia declared its independence, becoming the first non-Baltic republic to secede from the Soviet Union, which dissolved the following year, allowing the Republic of Armenia to choose its first democratically elected president (1990)

declared its independence, becoming the first non-Baltic republic to secede from the Soviet Union, which dissolved the following year, allowing the Republic of Armenia to choose its first democratically elected president (1990) West and East Germany announced that they soon would become a united Germany once again (1990)

announced that they soon would become a united Germany once again (1990) Eugene Bullard , the only black pilot in World War I, was posthumously commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force (1994)

, the only black pilot in World War I, was posthumously commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force (1994) Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in a civil war (2011)

And, on this day 70 years ago, the rock drummer for The Who, Keith Moon, was born.